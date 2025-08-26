A Relaxing Vacation Turns Competitive When A Couple Claims Some Pool Loungers, But Catches Heat For Stealing The Shade

Vacation is meant to be a time of rest and relaxation. Especially if you’re going to a resort… you want to unwind. Sit back. Enjoy the poolside paradise.

But in this story, the resort life sours when two couples resort to petty insults over some disputed chairs.

Let’s see what’s not sitting right here…

AITA for sitting in pool loungers in the shade. Me 45f and my husband 50m in were at a resort with a pool. We were sitting at the swim up bar and we noticed that some of the loungers that are on a ledge in the pool were being vacated by a couple. There were tons of these loungers open but this particular set had an umbrella. The couple in the chairs got up and walked away.

OK, so they vacated the chairs… but did they leave signs that they were coming back?

We got up from the bar and went to the hot tub. When we got back 15 mins later those two loungers were empty. The couple who was in the chairs had left their towels on the pool deck behind the chairs and a small bag. While we were lounging the wife comes back. She tells me we stole her chairs. An argument ensued. I said these chairs are not reservable and you left.

Hm. OK. So they were gone for awhile, butttttt… left their stuff? Debatable, OP.

She said I know they aren’t reservable but we were just going to the water slide. I said you have been gone awhile so the seats are up for grabs. She leaves and comes back with her husband who says let’s just go. She keeps arguing with me saying these were their chairs and they just went to go down the slide. Her husband convinces her to leave after saying that people like me are what’s wrong with the world.

I mean, a little harsh. And definitely reductive. But how will OP respond?

I said no it’s people like you that feel like you are entitled in a public area to hog and hold chairs. As she is leaving she tosses her cup at my back.

Ooookay. Too far, my gal. Is this gonna escalate into a full-on fist fight?

So, AITA? I can’t attach the picture but it’s a huge hotel pool with a ledge. There are easily 100 of these loungers. Only 6 are under an umbrella. Tons of chairs are open when she approaches me.

These two are throwing more than shade.

What do the comments think about this vacation altercation?

This person says, one star for everyone.

Someone else says, society has rules!

Another person votes on a one-star rating for everyone involved.

Another person says, YTA you knew what you were doing.

This poster agrees… OP is a thief.

Under my umbrella, ella, ayy?

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.