A Retail Worker Tells A Teen Girl Off For Being Inappropriate In The Store, And Another Day Her Dad Comes In To Defend Her

Girl acts inappropriate and has her dad complain A girl came in. She only looked about 18, she had hot pink hair, was wearing a short dress, and was walking through the store filming herself on her phone. I personally hate when people do that, but it doesn’t break any policies so I can’t stop her. She then stopped at an empty register and climbed onto it and started writhing while filming herself, probably for TikTok or something. I got up from my register to tell her “Ma’am, that is not appropriate and it’s a hazard on top of that.”

She screamed “Get out of my way!” I told her that if she didn’t get off by the time I counted to 3, I’d get the manager and she remained there. Same stuff with the manager. She didn’t move until the manager threatened to have security remove her, and then she literally ran off. I thought this was the last of her but in March 2020 right before lockdowns, a man came in to buy dining room chairs. He hadn’t measured the table and got mad at me because I was unable to help him pick chairs that were he right size. His comeback was “You hate me because you hate my daughter! You’re the same cashier that BULLIED my daughter!” He ranted to me about how I was “Bullying his daughter” back in December. I explained what actually happened, and that I didn’t know he was her father. He said “She’s in the pillow aisle!” He had her with him, but I didn’t see her this time around. He then demanded to speak to “The manager, but not the manager that was bullying my daughter” and told the manager that I should be fired for my repeated “Attitude towards customers” that apparently “Nobody had back in my day.”

The manager explained to him and he didn’t like the reply, so he took his phone out and called corporate about the “Sheer audacity” these employees had and the “abuse he received”, and then walked away saying “I hope you enjoyed your power trip because it just cost all of you your jobs!” He didn’t end up buying anything, but a woman came in just hours later to buy chairs and he was there in the truck (definitely him, he was still wearing the same outfit) as they were being loaded. She must have been his wife or other daughter. She was nice though, she’d actually measured the table.

