A Strange Customer Walked Into A Pharmacy And Asked To Use The Phone, So This Employee Got Wrapped Up In A Weird Situation

It is often said that “no good deed goes unpunished”. And when working in retail, this is far often more true than not.

What would you do if, in the era of cell phones, a strange person entered your store and asked to use the phone?

One man recently shared on Reddit how he handled this exact situation.

Check it out.

Call 911 I worked in a pharmacy/retail store. It was late and their were few customers. It wasn’t the worst part of the town, but it was close.

Oh no, pharmacies in these areas are usually rife for chaos.

A guy comes in, looking like he just got off shift and maybe a construction job.

Okay, so not immediately threatening? Or so it would seem?

It’s snowy and damp, and the gentleman demands to use the phone.

Could have been anything, but in the era of cell phones, this is definitely an odd request.

I don’t get paid enough to argue, so I let him use it.

Fair enough, no use causing trouble where there doesn’t need to be any.

He calls 911 because his feet are wet and cold. I only wish I could’ve have heard the other end of the conversation.

That…doesn’t seem like the best use of publicly funded resources.

He hangs up, somewhat satisfied, and takes off his shoes and socks. He paces the front of the store and after a while asks to use the phone again.

Okay, this is fully on bizarre now.

He calls 911 and he is PISSED!

What could he possibly have been that pissed about?! That help didn’t immediately arrive on the scene!?

Apparently so were the cops because they came in, put him in cuffs and took him out.

Most felt that there were some details missing from the story.

Many very wholesomely expressed love and praise for first responders and public employers.



And in the same breath, lambasted those who abuse that privilege.



Some shared experiences in solidarity with the original poster.



Hopefully this employee got the break they so deeply deserve after this.

A nice, long one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.