A Sudden Impulse Sent Them To Work Unscheduled, So Their Boss Took It As A Sign And Asked Them To Stay

Some people rely on logic to guide them through life, but others are guided by something harder to explain.

For one family, instincts and eerie predictions seemed to show up at just the right moments.

And that same sense struck again the moment one employee walked into work on a day they weren’t even scheduled.

I Swear I’m Not an Oracle My family has the oddest ability to predict things in very specific ways.

They share several strange examples.

Like the time I dreamt of a boss from a game five or so years before playing it, while having no frame of reference for what it was, or the time my sister had a dream about our grandmother being hurt only a few days before the accident that would eventually claim Grandma’s life.

And then, one day, it happened again.

Anyway, this strange and specific phenomenon just happened to me today as I went into work. I could have sworn that I saw myself on the schedule when I checked last night, but oddly enough, my boss told me I wasn’t scheduled.

It turns out this was perfect timing.

They then proceeded to surprise me when they said, “But you can stay till 3:30 anyway, someone called in, and you came in at the perfect time to cover for them.” Weirdest thing to happen to me in a long time.

At this point, they practically have a sixth sense!

They left work a little shaken, but mostly amazed.

It felt like the universe was one step ahead of them yet again.

