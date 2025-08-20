A TikTokker Said She Ended Up In A Hospital After Following An Influencer’s Advice. – ‘I did, in fact, burn my esophagus. I suffered for months.’

Has influencer culture gone too far?

People certainly debate that question all the time, but let this viral TikTok video be a warning to you…

It comes to us from a woman named Lutinii and she told viewers about how following an influencer’s advice landed her in a hospital.

She told viewers, “Y’all better be careful about listening to those ‘health and wellness’ influencers. Otherwise, you might just end up in the hospital like I did.”

Lutinii said she has been dealing with a chronic illness and she explained, “I started leaning into her content and listening to some of her tips. I stumbled across one of her videos talking about how you could help your digestion by coating an orange with cinnamon and cayenne pepper and eating it, peel and all.”

The TikTokker said the drink was “absolutely not pleasant going down” and she ended up having to go to a hospital.

Lutinii continued, “I had to see a specialist. I got an endoscopy, and it turns out that I did, in fact, burn my esophagus. I suffered for months.”

She added, “I’m not saying that the holistic route is not the way to go for most cases, but it is not one size fits all. Everyone has different bodies, genetics, and health histories.”

Lutinii then said, “While I do think it’s the content creator’s responsibility to be mindful, I think we have even more responsibility to discern and take everything we see with a grain of salt. That is the last time I will listen to a health and wellness influencer.”

Here’s the video.

@lutinii A reminder not to believe everything you see on the internet in any and every case. Just because someone has a large following does not make them equipped to give advice to on anything. No one body is the same and there is no one size fits all!!!! Be careful out there #chronicillness #storytime #healthandwellness ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

This is why some of these “influencers” can’t be trusted!

