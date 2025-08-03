A Traveler Managed To Get A Rotisserie Chicken Through Airport Security. – ‘I gotta get my protein in the flight.’

This is pretty gross, folks…

A woman named Chloe posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she did the unthinkable…she somehow got a rotisserie chicken through airport security.

Chloe told viewers, “I just got pulled aside by TSA for having something crazy in my bag.”

She continued, “But I told her this is how you give yourself a first class experience without paying for First Class.”

Chloe then said, “So let me show you.”

She then showed viewers a rotisserie chicken in a bag.

The TikTokker said, “Whole rotisserie chicken. I gotta get my protein in the flight.”

Chloe added, “I hate buying airport food. So I usually just try to pack like a salad or something. I didn’t have time so I was like let me just like a whole chicken from Whole Foods. And this is gonna hold me over for like the entire day, pretty much. That’s what’s in my bag for my flight.”

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person wouldn’t put up with this.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual asked a good question.

Why do people need to act this way?

