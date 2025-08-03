August 3, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Traveler Managed To Get A Rotisserie Chicken Through Airport Security. – ‘I gotta get my protein in the flight.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in an airport

TikTok/@chloe.ggray

This is pretty gross, folks…

A woman named Chloe posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she did the unthinkable…she somehow got a rotisserie chicken through airport security.

woman in an airport

TikTok/@chloe.ggray

Chloe told viewers, “I just got pulled aside by TSA for having something crazy in my bag.”

She continued, “But I told her this is how you give yourself a first class experience without paying for First Class.”

woman holding a rotisserie chicken

TikTok/@chloe.ggray

Chloe then said, “So let me show you.”

She then showed viewers a rotisserie chicken in a bag.

The TikTokker said, “Whole rotisserie chicken. I gotta get my protein in the flight.”

Chloe added, “I hate buying airport food. So I usually just try to pack like a salad or something. I didn’t have time so I was like let me just like a whole chicken from Whole Foods. And this is gonna hold me over for like the entire day, pretty much. That’s what’s in my bag for my flight.”

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@chloe.ggray

Check out the video.

@chloe.ggray

one thing about me is I’m going to have a culinary experience regardless of the setting #nyc #neeyorkcity #tsa #tsaprecheck #jfk #jfkairport #rotisseriechicken #wholefoods

♬ original sound – chloé

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person wouldn’t put up with this.

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 9.12.10 AM A Traveler Managed To Get A Rotisserie Chicken Through Airport Security. I gotta get my protein in the flight.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 9.09.03 AM A Traveler Managed To Get A Rotisserie Chicken Through Airport Security. I gotta get my protein in the flight.

And this individual asked a good question.

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 9.09.27 AM A Traveler Managed To Get A Rotisserie Chicken Through Airport Security. I gotta get my protein in the flight.

Why do people need to act this way?

