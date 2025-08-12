A Worker Was Told To Help Pack Up His Office, So He Packed Up Everything in Sight, Including Phone Books And Leftover Food

Folks, this story is HILARIOUS.

Sure. I’ll help pack up. “In 2001 I lost my retail management day job and went back to school at night. 9/11 made it hard to find a job. After months of applying and a few interviews that interfered with my focus on studying, by late spring 2002, I was offered a new retail buying job that worked with my school schedule.

Temp to permanent but it would pay my mortgage and feed me, the wife and kids for the rest of the four-year program. Or so I thought. On my second day they called us into the break room to announce a move in 90 days 2/3 the way across the country where the parent company’s home office was. We would all be laid off because they couldn’t find good retail help in [City]. Yes, they said that to the retail help they hired. Well before our scheduled last day I was doing actual work at my cubicle when a big moving company dude said he had to pack up the PC. Boss came by, pointed to a stack of flattened out moving boxes, packing tape, and sharpies and told me and the other purchasing analysts to help pack. So I did. I packed up everything.

I packed up the PC. I packed up several boxes of obsolete cables. I packed up the paper files, especially the old files on discontinued items. I packed up the big local phone books. I packed up all the trash cans from all the cubicles, trash and all. I packed up the full recycle bins. I packed up the garbage bags from the lunch rooms. I packed up the leftover pizza. I packed up the old food in the fridge. I packed up an open milk. I packed up the restroom wastebasket. I taped up all the boxes as I went. I grabbed a Sharpie and identified the boxes: HR or [Company name] Manager’s office or Comptroller. I stacked them neatly and watched as the movers wisked them into the hot trailers 3 at a time via hand-truck. Home office was not expecting the fleet of tractor-trailers to arrive for over a week. I wish I could have seen them unpack.”

