He Helped Raise His Nephew For Several Years, But When His Sister-In-Law Asked Him To Become His Nephew’s Legal Guardian, He Said No

When family members need help, it is good to help them if you can.

What would you do if you were letting your sister-in-law and her son stay with you, and after you bonded with your nephew, your sister-in-law asked you to become his guardian?

That is what happened to the man in this story, and he is feeling uncomfortable with this. But his sister-in-law and his wife are pressuring him. Should he give in?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to become my nephew’s legal guardian and considering kicking him and his mom out of my house? My nephew is 3 years old and I have been in his life and taking care of him since he was 4 months old. He’s my sister-in-law’s son and suddenly my wife and her sister both are asking me to become his legal guardian.

This is a sad situation.

My sister-in-law is divorced, her ex husband would abuse her and he wanted to divorce her on the accusation of adultery. My SIL instead of fighting him agreed to a clean divorce because she wanted to focus on herself and her then newborn. She wasn’t financially stable and lacked real support so she started living with me and my wife. It was my wife’s idea and I agreed. We got closer to each other and I started bonding with my SIL and especially with my nephew. I raised him and took care of him this whole time.

This is a major decision and should not be taken lightly.

But both my wife and SIL asked me if I could become a legal guardian to my nephew. I was caught off guard so I asked them why would they bring this up out of nowhere. They said that since my nephew is of age to go to school and he’s growing up it’s better for him that he has a male guardian and would be an assurance that he has a man’s name on his certificates instead of a woman’s. I said that I’m okay with being a father figure for my nephew and I love him but I feel uncomfortable becoming his official guardian. We kept discussing back and forth for almost an hour. When I lost my patience with them I told my SIL that I have always welcomed her and nephew in my house and took care of them and they can stay with us for as long as they want so why are they forcing me.

It almost seems like they are trying to guilt him into it.

She said she’s not forcing me she just wants me to consider it because my nephew needs me and she thought I also love him as a son and she’s grateful that I helped her unconditionally. My wife said right after that we as a family should move forward. And I said I will think about it. My SIL said that she didn’t want to pressure me and I am free to do what I want. My wife says that we both love him as if he is our own so we should become his legal guardian because she knows that I love him just as much as she does.

Nobody should feel pressured into this type of thing.

Am I wrong for refusing or would I be if I do refuse? I even thought of kicking them out if I refuse guardianship but I never said anything about it to either of them and I feel like a jerk for even thinking about that. AITA?

No way, they really seem to be putting the pressure on him, which would make me even more hesitant to do this type of thing. I don’t think I’d kick them out, but I wouldn’t sign up as guardian either.

