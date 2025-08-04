Aggressive Customer Threw A Fit When The Store Wouldn’t Accept A Return On An Old TV, So Police Were Called And He Left In Handcuffs

Excessive crowds, short tempers, and impossible demands are part of the Black Friday package for retail workers.

But this particular customer’s attempt to return a long-dead TV pushed things to a new level of ridiculous.

And when things didn’t go his way, he made sure everyone around him felt it.

Why do customers destroy every thing and want to return it? I used to work at one of the big electronic stores. I used to wear blue shirts, if that helps. We had two entrances, and we were using one for the entrance and one for the exit. I was one of the managers. I was dealing with the front of the store—transactions and customer questions while they were purchasing things. Oh, and I don’t know if I told you: it was Black Friday.

So I have a customer come through the exit and storm up to the desk. He plopped his 50-inch TV down—it looked like a shotgun had been shot at it multiple times. He throws the receipt at me and says he wants a refund.

In the process of looking at the television, I inspect the receipt and see that it’s 5 years old. Like, 5 years to the month. After arguing and expecting us to return it, and then threatening my 18F Customer Service Associate, I had to call the cops. They came in, and I explained the situation.

Then they explained the situation to him, saying that he wouldn’t be leaving the store with a refund. In the end, he started getting aggressive and began slamming his fist on the already broken television. He caught a piece in his hand, and it started bleeding. I asked if he wanted first aid. He called the ambulance, and they treated him on-site.

After they treated him, my Customer Service Associate decided to press charges because she didn’t feel safe around the guy. Not only did he get arrested for trespassing because he still wouldn’t leave—he got a restraining order.

He set out to leave the store with some extra cash, but ended up leaving with a criminal record.

