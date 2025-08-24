An Impatient Customer Was Blaming This Woman For Her Delay, So She Let The Facts Speak For Themselves

People often lash out when they feel rushed or stressed.

This woman works as a checker at a busy store.

I made her late to a soccer game…30 miles away. Being a checker at a large store, you get all sorts. And everyone’s in a hurry. So one day, I was checking, and I’m usually known for being fairly fast. Enter, the soccer mom. She’s already visibly agitated.

We have several registers open, but she’s in mine. Goody. She wants me to go faster, but I can only go so fast. She starts telling me off for being slow. And how I’m making her late to her child’s soccer game which starts in 10 minutes.

No, mind you, the things she had didn’t seem to be life-or-death items, just regular shopping. And if she really had to get to her child’s soccer game, couldn’t it have waited? Now, I’m a bit sympathetic, but I’m doing my best and it’s not my choice that led to this. And the kicker? She mentions the location of the game.

It’s in another town, a town which I know to be about 30 minutes away. It would take at least 45 minutes. Given the fact that it takes 10 to 15 minutes just to get through this town and out the other side! And yet, I’m making her late!

There’s no way that she could have made it to that game. Even if I had been the fastest checker in the world. Some people just don’t want to accept that their choices were the ones that put them in a bind.

Some people blame others because they can’t accept their own poor decisions.

