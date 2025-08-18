An Impatient Driver Was Tailgating Him On A Quiet Morning, So This Man Gave Them More Reasons To Honk

Some drivers just can’t handle a peaceful pace.

This man was heading home when someone started aggressively tailgating him.

He was tapping his brakes to show the driver that he was trying to move slowly.

The driver behind still refused to back off.

So he decided to make his point when he was about to make his turn.

Slow pleasures… I live in a typical suburban area. 30 mph on the ‘big’ roads, 25 on the side streets. Coming home from the recycling center on the big road, I was doing about 35.

On a quiet Saturday morning, the car behind me was right on my tail. I tap my brakes quickly to flash the brake light (not a brake-check mind you, a quick tap). Guy doubles down and gets even closer, maybe six feet. Ok, big hurry, got it.

I expected the illegal pass. Didn’t happen. So maybe a 1/2 mile of this and the town, and my right turn comes up. I slowed way down just before my turn. Dude honks in anger. Mission accomplished as I laugh while backing into my driveway. Enjoy that anger, jerk!

Sometimes, a little patience is the best way to win.

If you can manage it.

