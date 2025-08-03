An Uber Driver Picked Up A Passenger And Realized It Was His Long-Lost Brother. – ‘He pulled back his hoodie, eyes full of tears…’

This story is one-in-a-million, folks!

A TikTokker named Voyce posted a video and told viewers the amazing experience he had one day recently while he worked as an Uber driver.

Voyce said, “So, I was driving Uber late one night. Just trying to make a little extra before the weekend. I get a request from someone named Jaylin, spelled J-A-Y-L-I-N. That name hit me. My older brother’s name was Jaylen too, but it was spelled different. J-A-Y-L-E-N. Still, it’s been over 20 years since I’ve seen him. He got taken by foster care when I was 7. I never knew where they took him.”

He continued, “It’s just a coincidence. Pull up, he gets in. Beard, hoodie, glasses. A grown man now, didn’t recognize him at all. We made small talk, and I started driving. About 10 minutes in, he looks out the window says, ‘Man I haven’t seen this part of the city since I was a kid.'”

The customer added, “I used to live off Boone Street till foster care took me when I was 9.”

Voyce continued, “That’s when everything in me froze. Boone Street. That was our street. Then he says, ‘I had this little brother who used to steal my cereal and hide under the laundry basket like I wouldn’t notice.'”

He then said, “That was me. I stared at him through the mirror and asked, ‘What was your mom’s name?’ He goes, ‘Tasha. Loud. Loved purple lipstick.'”

Voyce continued, “I swerved, then I had to pull over. I tucked around and asked, ‘You still got a scar on your leg from running into a mailbox?’ He blinked, then he whispered, ‘Peter?’ I nodded, he pulled back his hoodie, eyes full of tears, and said, ‘I thought you were gone!'”

The TikTokker’s long-lost brother said he’d been trying to find his brother since he was 18-years-old.

Voyce said he pulled the car over and, “We hugged right there on the side of the road. And get this, his flight got canceled. He booked the last-minute hotel, called one Uber. And it was me. You never know who you’ll have in your car.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

What an amazing reunion story!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.