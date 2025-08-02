An Upstairs Neighbor Gets The Police Involved In A Noise Complaint, So The Downstairs Neighbor Decides To Really Give Them Something To Complain About

OK, if you’ve lived in an apartment, and it’s not on the top floor, you’ve probably wondered at least once: “What in the world are those upstairs neighbors doing?! Bowling?!”

In this story, an upstairs neighbor tells all… and then admits they decided to amp up their activities after the downstairs neighbor complains.

Let’s jump into this one…

Downstairs Neighbor and Jumping Jacks My downstairs neighbor seems to have a problem with us. I know she’s left a note on my windshield about me ‘stomping’ in my home, and how ridiculous it is. She also called police and tried to get the work crew deported when we replaced our floors, with prior approval, during the day.

Kinda harsh, but I’m sure the construction was annoying. Will they be able to win me over on this one?

Today she sent police to my door with a noise complaint. I answered the door and spoke outside with them, with the door fully closed. They were reasonable and polite and explained that although I can’t stop her from using the police to harass me, there was no reason to think I could get in trouble for walking in my own home.

I mean, yeah, involving the cops seems crazy. How’s he gonna respond to this hostility?

Nevertheless, I was pretty mad. I find visits from police or other men with guns to my home threatening and stressful. So, I wrote her a note and delivered it to her door. I knocked and she answered, and we had a conversation as well, where I went over what I said in my note.

I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall for that review. What did the note say, though?

The note is as follows: “Dear Neighbor,

Thank you for sending the police to my door. Although I find visits from the police stressful, these officers gave me great advice on how to deal with harassment. They also reassured me, confirming that the following activities are legal in one’s own home: -Walking -Stomping -Jumping jacks

I mean, hard to argue with the law. Is he going to follow through with any of these threats, erm, suggestions?

While I do walk in my home, out of respect for your special sensitivity, I have avoided doing jumping jacks. However, exercise is a great way to relieve stress. I may need to start jumping around my home to deal with the stress of police visits going forward. Perhaps before that happens, you can move to the top floor or buy some ear plugs.

Good advice, I guess.

Thanks again for your help,

-Neighbor” I don’t really like doing jumping jacks because it hurts my ankles.

Empty threat! I wonder what else he could do to amp up the thumping?

I do also happen to find that things like dropping books or rearranging furniture are especially good for reducing stress, especially between the hours of 5am and 7am.

Ah yes, good ol’ dropping books. This is real upstairs/downstairs dynamic, huh?

What do the comments think?

One person says, automate that noise!

Another person suggests appealing to all five senses.

Someone else has fitness tips.

This poster is like, downstairs neighbors don’t understand natural sounds.

Another user has some ideas for stress relief too.

Jumping Jack Flash… gets petty revenge.

And well deserved, too.