Angry Customer Is Upset About An Employee’s Mistake That Worked In His Favor, So He Tries To Do The Right Thing

If you went shopping at a store and later when you got home realized that the cashier forgot to charge you for something, would you return to the store to pay for the item the cashier forgot to scan, or would you just keep it?

The man in today’s story decides to do the right thing and go to the store to explain what happened, but he doesn’t like what the employee and the manager have to say about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

I shouldn’t have to pay for other peoples mistakes!!!!! This probably isn’t as interesting of a story as some on here, but this is my first job and I was just astonished because I have never been actually yelled at before by a customer. I’m a cashier at a discount store, and earlier I checked out a couple who purchased a basket with a lid, and inside of the basket there were a few smaller ones stacked. I probably should have assumed they were all separate items but there was a long line, and I assumed that the customers would have checked inside before they bought it.

The husband came back.

Well an hour or so later, 5 mins before close of course, the husband storms in and shows me how all the individual baskets inside also had their own price tags. I thought he just felt guilty and was coming back to pay for them so I asked if he wanted to pay for them or return them. He said that he wanted to keep them for the price of the larger one because it was my mistake. I told him he would have to pay for all of them or he could return it, and he did not like this answer.

Time to call the manager.

I called the manager over to talk to him instead. Manager says the same thing. The guy decides he just wants to return the basket so he takes out his receipt and lo and behold it’s a random receipt from a different store. I tell him that’s not the right receipt and I think he must have just been embarrassed that he made a mistake because he did not like that.

The customer was being pretty dramatic about it.

Starts doing these comically dramatic sighs. He’s rambling about how he shouldn’t have to pay for other peoples mistakes but I’m paying for his mistake of bringing the wrong receipt by having to listen to this. The manager tells me to just do a return without the receipt, which requires me to type in the person’s drivers license number. I was scared to ask at this point because I knew it was gonna make him mad.

The employee tried to explain without making the customer upset.

I try to explain that it won’t let me go any farther until I capture a valid ID and he reluctantly gives it to me while yelling about “this is what you get for being honest!!!” He is all angrily asking me “is this going to affect my id? Because then we’re gonna have a problem.” I don’t know how he thought it would affect his id, but I told him no and we put the money back on his card, (which we don’t usually do we just did it because he was being a little brat.) We gave him the receipt for the return and then he just storms out without a word.

Why did the customer even come back?

I just laughed in shock because I have never been spoken to like that before. I can’t understand why he didn’t just keep the damn thing if all he wanted to do was come in and argue about how he should get to keep it!

That was a weird customer interaction.

It sounds like he got what he wanted initially with the extra baskets, so why did he come back to complain about it?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

