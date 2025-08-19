Annoying Customers Tried To Pay With Large Bills During One Shift, So A Gas Station Cashier Was Left With No Change Or Patience

Working in customer service often means expecting the unexpected.

For one gas station employee, that meant a parade of customers all trying to pay with crisp $100 bills, each for purchases more absurd than the last.

Read on for this blood-boiling Tale From Retail.

Customers that try to pay in big bills can be the rudest and trashiest people. I work at a gas station, and last night just about every other customer tried to pay with $100. First customer I get shortly after clocking in wants to put $10 in his car. I ring up the gas, and he pulls out $100. I ask if he has any smaller bills. He says no, then walks out dragging his feet angrily.

Then, in comes another customer with a big bill.

Second customer comes in and gets 4 hot dogs off the roller grill, puts some stuff on them, grabs a 2-liter off the shelf, and gets the biggest fountain cup. He fills it with ice, opens the 2-liter, then comes to the counter eating one of the hot dogs. I ring him up and the total comes to $12-something. He pulls out a grimy $100 bill.

When he tells the customer to pay another way, things get even worse.

I try to tell him I don’t have any change, even though I did—but it was just a couple $20s and some fives and ones. He then pulls out a bunch of cards and every one of them gets declined. So I end up caving and break the bill and give him almost every bill in my drawer. The change box didn’t have enough fives.

And you can guess what’s coming next…

The next customer is a Karen who comes in for $5 in gas and pulls out a $100. I tell her I do not have change because I was cleaned out by the last customer. She rants about customer service and says, “You just lost a customer.” I wanted to go off on them so badly.

Customers can be infuriating sometimes.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

The 100 dollar bill may be universally hated.

It’s even worse when big bills are used for comically small purchases.

And early in the morning? Forget about it.

Public transportation would probably collapse if someone tried to use a big bill on it.

This story left an exhausted retail worker wondering if exact change (and common decency) was a lost art.

By the end of the night, the cash register was empty, but the employee’s patience was running even lower.

