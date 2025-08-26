Boss Brought A Disruptive Dog To Work, So His Employees Were Forced To Navigate An Increasingly Messy And Frustrating Environment

A calm and clean workspace is essential for productivity, but that peace can be fragile, especially when a dog is involved.

AITA for refusing to clean up things I threw in the trash that my bosses dog pulled out? My boss brings his dog into work with him.

This dog’s presence has become very unwelcome by his employees.

It’s objectively a terrible dog — it barks at anyone coming into the building, isn’t spayed so will occasionally have to wear a diaper it always tears off and leaves as a surprise for someone walking around the office, and it also gets into trash.

There’s a troubling amount of trash available to this dog.

Both employee and customer bathrooms don’t have trash bins with lids, so paper towels and whatever else is just thrown in. Not a big deal except for the fact that the dog picks everything out and makes a mess.

Now for the dilemma.

Here is where I am stuck: my boss will pick up paper towels and anything else from the customer trash, BUT if an employee uses a paper towel, throws it in the employee bathroom trash, the boss will not clean up the mess.

Needless to say, things have continyed to get messier and messier around the place.

We use reusable towels for the most part in the employee bathroom, so trash is minimal, but on Monday we didn’t have any clean reusable towels so I used a paper towel, threw it in the trash, and now here we are days later with the towel chewed up and in multiple pieces in and around the bathroom. When we use the employee bathroom you must step over it (we are the only employees, so I am not dragging anyone else into this).

This employee wants to know who’s in the wrong here.

So who is the AH? Me, the passive-aggressive employee who uses the trash bin in the bathroom instead of bringing it to the trash in my office, OR my boss, the passive-aggressive boss who has a poorly behaved dog?

No one likes a double standard, especially at work.

Redditors weigh in.

Some offices have a third-party come in to clean the bathrooms.

This is definitely not workplace-appropriate behavior from the boss.

Boss’ dog, boss’ problem!

This situation could have been easily avoided if only the boss would have taken equal responsibility for the messes his pet caused.

This man could learn a thing or two about being a better boss.

