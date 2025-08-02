Boss Thought It Was Fine To Print Employees’ Full Names On Receipts, But Then “Someone” Used The Receipt To Find Her Online

It’s funny how some people only understand a problem when it happens to them.

My boss decided to change POS settings. After a very eventful week in which I missed work because I was extremely ill, I finally returned to my hallowed spot behind the register. Since the winter is mighty slow for us, I guess one of my bosses got antsy and decided to tweak our POS settings so NEW and FUN things printed out on our receipt. In hindsight, it really was my fault for leaving her unattended with the register for a week. One of these NEW and FUN things happened to include the receipt, which now prints the first and last name of the cashier who rang them up. I’m not a crazy privacy nut, but this freaked me out and made me mad. The receipt already prints out our employee code when we ring the sale. I called my boss and asked her what POS option she had fiddled with so I could fiddle it back to off.

It didn’t take the boss long to change her mind after this happened.

Imagine my shock at her shock at why I would want to do this. What is so bad about the receipt printing the cashier’s first and last name? Oh, I don’t know. Irate customers have personal information, crazy customers have personal information, ANY customer has personal information—the list goes on. My first and last names are one Google search away from my address, my Facebook, and my embarrassing, angst-ridden teenage blogs that I keep meaning to delete. My boss told me to leave the option turned on, so I created a fake Facebook account using a male name and sent her a private message detailing how I thought she was so pretty and how I was too shy to say that when she called me up. However, I got her name off the receipt and just had to contact her. Two hours after I sent the message, she called me and told me to turn the option off.

