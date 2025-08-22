Boyfriend Plans Surprise Proposal At A Friend’s Wedding, But Girlfriend Shuts It Down Before He Steals The Spotlight

She thought they were on the same page about marriage—until he decided the perfect moment to propose was at someone else’s wedding.

One clink of a fork later, she was putting out a five-alarm etiquette fire in front of a room full of people. Now he says she ruined everything.

But did she really? Read on for the story.

AITA For Stopping My Boyfriend’s Proposal at our Best Friend’s Wedding? I (F26) and my boyfriend (M25) attended a mutual friend’s wedding. They’re very close friends to us and brought my boyfriend and I together. My boyfriend and I are coming up on our 3 year anniversary and things were getting pretty serious. Enough so that I very much wanted to marry him. He’s sweet, chatty, typically considerate and empathetic. He’s the person who I thought was the first to show me what a truly healthy and compassionate relationship was like.

He’s very serious about us too. We’ve had long talks about marriage and it seemed we were in agreement with no formal declaration. We had even gotten as far as looking at rings. So the chance of a proposal was more of a “when” not “if.” A few weeks before the wedding, us and the engaged couple at the time were hanging out. The topic of weddings was very prevalent and my boyfriend had cracked a joke about proposing at our friend’s wedding. The to-be-groom joked back and said “that’d be funny as hell.” This was followed by me and the to-be-bride both shutting it down; trying to be serious but also not thinking he was serious. He was.

During the reception, everyone had made their speeches and people were getting their food. While our table was waiting, my boyfriend went up to the DJ, and after, they played my boyfriend and I’s favorite song to scream sing in the car together — Story of my Life by One Direction. I look at him, smiling and he’s looking around. All of a sudden he grabs a fork, stands up and begins clanging on a glass. Immediately the whole dining room looks over. I stand up and whisper the words “not. Right. Now.” His face drops and he yells a mix of “I’m sorry, I was just joking.” After he sat back down I verbatim said “let them have their moment, let’s make this our own.” He wouldn’t even look at me.

When it was time to get our food he immediately goes toward the exit. I follow and tried to catch up to him but couldn’t find him. I text him twice and call him a couple times, but got no answer, so I went back to the reception. After not hearing from him for about an hour and a half or so, he returns, sits down, and doesn’t even look at me. The rest of the night was terrible. He looked like his dog just died and I’m trying to make the best out of the night, but felt like I was just in his shadow.

I was prepping for a breakdown or maybe a fight in the car, but the only thing he said was “I don’t want to talk about it right now.” And the drive was just quiet and awkward. He sent me a long text about how hard it was to get the ring, how he felt rejected by his closest person and that I embarrassed him. I tried to explain that it’s not that I didn’t want to marry him. It was our best friend’s wedding and they deserve their moment. That we should create our own and not piggyback off theirs.

He got offended and said that if I wanted to marry him, I wouldn’t have stopped his proposal in front of everybody. This situation perplexes me. I’ve never seen the appeal of proposing at someone else’s wedding and tried to handle the situation in a way that I felt was calm and chill. But he’s very adamant that I ruined the proposal, made him look like an asshole, and thus im the asshole. Am I missing something? Should I admit I was wrong and have just let his proposal go at our friend’s wedding?

