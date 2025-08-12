Bride-To-Be Is Upset That Her Sister Isn’t Taking Being A Maid Of Honor Seriously, So She’s Thinking About Taking Her Out Of The Wedding Party

If your sister asked you to be the maid of honor in her wedding, would you clear your schedule to accommodate her wedding events, or would you complain about scheduling conflicts and expenses?

In today’s story, one bride-to-be is pretty upset about her sister’s reaction to being maid of honor, and it’s enough to make her consider removing her from her wedding party.

Is she overreacting, or is her sister really being difficult? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I leave my sister out of my wedding? For context, my sister is 44 and I am 33. My wedding is not until November 7. (That was the only date available at the venue.) I asked my sister to be MOH for my wedding and she had no problem agreeing to it. Ever since she’s accepted, she’s been constantly making “jokes” and sly comments about how she didn’t want To be MOH.

Now, her sister is going to miss her wedding shower.

My wedding shower is coming up and I just found out through my mother, that she will not be attending my shower due to her having plans of going to an event with her friends out of town. She has not talked to me yet at all about this and my mother told me they both talked and when planning my shower date, she knew about the event being the same weekend as the shower. She also has been asking our parents for money because she couldn’t afford her dress, hair and makeup, etc. but spent over 500 bucks on some VIP tickets, and constantly treats herself to Starbucks and constantly spending money.

The rehearsal dinner also happens to fall on her sister’s birthday.

On top of that, I also found out that she wanted my mom to bring a cake for the rehearsal dinner for herself for her birthday because the rehearsal dinner is the same night of her bday and she can’t celebrate her birthday because of my rehearsal dinner. She is constantly complaining about it being her birthday and she has to be at the rehearsal dinner instead. I have not contacted my sister yet because I’m still processing my feelings and the situation. When I calm down, I plan on talking to her. I’m highly considering just taking her out the wedding if she is going to be like this. So Reddit that being said AITA?

I think it’s pretty inconsiderate of OP to schedule her rehearsal dinner on the same day as her sister’s birthday. I’d be annoyed about that too!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They both messed up.

Here’s how two sisters handled a wedding and birthday scheduling conflict.

This person feels bad for their mom.

She needs to talk it out with her sister.

Letting her sister off the hook could be the right thing to do.

Hopefully these two sisters can work it out.

