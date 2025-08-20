Brother Refused To Send A Simple Document For Months, But When He Hung Up On Him, He Got The Silent Treatment

Sibling relationships can be complicated—but when one consistently ignores responsibilities and explodes when called out, it’s hard to know where to draw the line.

AITA for cutting the call on my brother to avoid arguing with him? Hello, I (M25) have had quite a history with my brother (M32). Long story short, throughout my childhood, he constantly gave me the silent treatment over one thing or another — and I always ended up apologizing, even when it wasn’t my fault. A couple of years ago, we reconciled and agreed to move forward. Things were going okay — we hadn’t fought in a long time, and I was actively working on improving myself and being a better person. In August 2024, our dad gave me the responsibility of filling out a form to add all four siblings as beneficiaries to a family bank account. All it required was some basic paperwork and passport scans. I’d been following up with everyone since then, and all the other siblings had sent in their documents — except him.

A couple of months ago, I got frustrated. I called and said, “Please, please send me a scan of your passport once you get home.” He sighed and said, “What do you want?” I replied, “I’ve been following up since last year and you still haven’t sent it.” He said, “I’ve been busy.” I said, “So you’re telling me that since August, you haven’t had 2 minutes to send a scan of your passport photo?” He snapped back, “If it’s such a burden, don’t do it.” I replied, “So I’m doing this for us, and now you’re saying to drop it? How is that fair?”

He started ranting and lying, so I said, “I don’t want to argue. I’m going to cut the call.” He ignored me and kept going, so I repeated myself and ended the call. Fifteen minutes later, he called our dad and started saying hateful things about me. Dad lowered the phone volume once he realized I could hear, but I still caught things like, “Who the heck is he? Who does he think he is?”It was like I was dirt on the tip of his shoe. He ended the conversation saying he’d never talk to me again and that any future communication should go through our dad.

It’s been about 45 days. He hasn’t spoken to me since. And sadly, this isn’t new — he once didn’t speak to me for a whole year when we were younger. So now I’m asking: Was I wrong to be frustrated about the document delay? Was it wrong to not want to argue? Did I deserve to be verbally torn down for that? I’ve always had this feeling that my brother thinks he’s better than me — and this time, his words confirmed it that day. AITA?

Reddit weighed in with a resounding “not the AH,” with many pointing out that setting boundaries isn’t disrespectful—it’s healthy. Especially when you’re dealing with a repeat offender who sees basic communication as optional.

He couldn’t scan a passport, but managed to scan a whole personality into that tantrum…

