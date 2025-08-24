Bullies Kept Hiding This Blind Girl’s Belongings, But Then She Made One Of Their Locks Mysteriously Disappear

Being bullied is frustrating enough, but when people underestimate your abilities, it adds a whole new layer of insult.

What would you do if a group of classmates kept messing with your things, thinking you wouldn’t be able to catch on because of a disability?

Would you just deal with it to avoid any problems?

Or would you wait for the perfect moment to turn the tables?

In the following story, one student finds herself in this exact situation and decides to give one of her bullies a taste of her own medicine.

Here’s the scoop.

What lock? I’m legally blind and, unsurprisingly, was bullied in school. In sixth grade, while changing in the locker room, some of the other girls thought it was funny to move or hide my things. Once, my lock went missing, and one of the girls, with the pretense of helping me find it, was asking me about it while she was holding it. Another time, one of my boots was thrown in a trash can outside the locker room. Another time, somebody threw my gym shorts across the room.

Just because she’s blind doesn’t mean she can’t use other senses.

How do I know all this was going on if I’m blind? Well, first of all, there isn’t just blind and sighted. Blindness is a spectrum. Second of all, there are four other senses besides sight which help a person learn what’s going on around them, and I use those four senses. Anyway, one day, I had finally had enough and one of the girls’ locks was left on one of the benches and I knew it, so after class began, I went back into the locker room claiming I had to use the restroom, took that lock, and tossed it into another section of lockers. When it was time to change, the girl couldn’t find her lock. She and her friends suspected me, but I denied it. “I don’t know where your lock is,” I told them.

Of course, she went back and repeated everything.

Well, then I heard them talking and asking one of them to ask me, and the girl who was told to go ask me came up to me and said if I took the lock, she wasn’t going to tell anybody. I guess they forgot I’m blind and not deaf. I’m also not stupid. I told her, “Somebody must’ve taken it, thinking it was theirs,” and sure enough, she went back to her little friend group and repeated what I said. I’m sure the lock was eventually found, but it’s gratifying to know that I gave back what I received all year.

Wow! Kids can be so cruel.

