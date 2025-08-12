Cadbury Customer Said She Found A Staple In Her Chocolate Bar. – ‘The lawsuit is getting serious now.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Last time I checked, chocolate bars are not supposed to have pieces of metal in them…
But this one did!
A TikTokker named Claudia posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the unexpected object she found in a Cadbury bar.
In the viral video, Claudia’s father closely examined the package that the chocolate bar came in.
Claudia then picked up a piece of the chocolate and showed viewers there was a staple stuck inside.
In the video’s caption, Claudia wrote, “POV the lawsuit is getting serious now as dad has found a staple in our Cadbury chocolate.”
Good thing she didn’t eat it!
Check out the video.
@cclaudiasprivate
@CadburyAU #dobetter #fyp #foryoupage #chocolate #viral #famous
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person asked a question.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And one individual spoke up.
I don’t think that’s part of a chocolate bar’s ingredients…
