Cadbury Customer Said She Found A Staple In Her Chocolate Bar. – ‘The lawsuit is getting serious now.’

Last time I checked, chocolate bars are not supposed to have pieces of metal in them…

But this one did!

A TikTokker named Claudia posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the unexpected object she found in a Cadbury bar.

In the viral video, Claudia’s father closely examined the package that the chocolate bar came in.

Claudia then picked up a piece of the chocolate and showed viewers there was a staple stuck inside.

In the video’s caption, Claudia wrote, “POV the lawsuit is getting serious now as dad has found a staple in our Cadbury chocolate.”

Good thing she didn’t eat it!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one individual spoke up.

I don’t think that’s part of a chocolate bar’s ingredients…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.