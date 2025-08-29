Car Buyer Backs Out Of A Deal And Demands A Lower Price, So A Proud Dad Decides To Give The Car To A Teen In Need Instead

A person is only as good as their word, right? At least that’s how we like to operate, as society. But of course, like any well-used maxim, it’s not *always* true.

Like in this story, when a handshake deal to buy a new car takes a turn… and the owner decides if the buyer’s not gonna keep up his end of the bargain, deal’s off.

Let’s drive through this revenge tale.

Friend’s Father’s Revenge Many years ago, my friend told me about her father. He was in the military, and he was trying to sell his vehicle.

Seems straightforward. But was the deal a lemon?

He finally got a buyer, and they agreed on a price and that the individual would get the car a few days before he was to leave to his next duty station. A few days before he was ready to PCS out, the guy came to get the car, and he decided to back out on the agreed price and wanted a cheaper price.

Tough negotiating tactic… but seems like they’d already agreed. What will the dad do?

He figured since he was military that he could take advantage of the situation and knew that her father had to get rid of the car and thought that he would agree to a lower price. Her father disagreed with him and said an agreement was made.

Facts. Will these two resolve the issue?

The guy still insisted on a lower price. Her dad said no. So I asked her, “What did he do then?”

Yeah, we’re all dying to know.

She told me he found a college student down the street that needed a car, and he just gave it away. So, some lucky college students got a free car all because the idiot didn’t want to pay the agreed price.

Sounds like that kid won the lottery.

How do the comments feel about this automobile deal?

