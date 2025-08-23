Classmate Repeatedly Asked Him To Do Her Portion Of The Research Project, So He Reported It To The Professor And Now She’s Furious

Sometimes, doing the right thing makes you look like the bad guy.

What would you do if your class partner kept pressuring you to do their assignments, then called you a traitor when you finally reported it? Would you let guilt steer you in another direction? Or would you stand your ground to protect your integrity?

In today’s story, one college student deals with this exact scenario. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for reporting my classmate to our professor? I’m in grad school and currently taking one of the prerequisite courses required to graduate. We have to partner up for the class since it involves research. My partner has been asking me to finish her homework for the class because she’s been busy with work and other responsibilities. I’ve repeatedly told her I will not do that, yet she keeps asking me, both in person and via text message.

Now, she’s upset because he told on her.

I decided to tell the professor about everything because she was making me feel uncomfortable, and her work is not my responsibility. She’s now upset because she said she’s going through a hard time and just needed help. According to her, I betrayed her. She keeps telling me how she will fail the class. AITA?

Wow! That sounds like a serious case of entitlement.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what he did.

This reader thinks he did the right thing.

According to this comment, she should’ve gone to the professor.

Yet another person who thinks she should’ve told the professor what was going on.

For this reader, putting it in writing makes it worse.

She should fail. No one gets to go through life putting their responsibilities on someone else.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.