Client Rejects A Solid Estimate, But She Doesn’t Seem To Understand That The Price Is Non-Negotiable

Sometimes haggling works. Want to buy a car, for example? You’d be a sucker if you pay sticker price.

But not everything is negotiable. Sometimes the price is the price, and that’s that.

In today’s story, one client claims the price is too high and thinks the company should be willing to negotiate. She finds out the hard way that’s not going to happen.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

You don’t wanna pay the estimate, that’s fine ma’am enjoy your day For context: the software development company i used to intern at uses a sheet to estimate the cost of building a certain software or update for a client. This sheet includes: employees working on the project, how long they estimate it’ll take, yada yada yada. After an intern goes around the departments collecting this info from the various employees we then calculate the cost & send it to the client to “accept” or “reject”. Note: Since our company is so popular in the area we have a pretty long query sometimes, so if you reject the estimate, chances are you might have to wait in the queue all over again to request a new one.

A client had a request.

So the day was slow & they mostly had me man the phones and go on coffee runs, typical intern stuff; then a client calls in saying she wants a piece of “Clock in” software for her employees so she can more accuarately track their work hours. By this point into my internship, i had done at least 4-5 of these sheets at least and i was taught by my supervisor how to identify which departments would be needed for which projects so after gathering the details from the client i hang up and translate the needs for the employees(essentially explain it in programmer jargon). Half an hour later, i’m done with the sheet & i have checked the calculations 3 times so i email it to the client and i swear not even 2 minutes later i get a “Estimate Rejected” message on the company smartphone i was given.

It didn’t concern this intern whether or not the client liked the estimate.

She added a reply stating “This estimate is non compilable with me.” So i respond to it with “We are sorry to hear that ma’am, please enjoy the rest of your day” and then i go about my business. Roughly an hour later she emails the phone again asking “is that all you have to say?” By this point i realized what she was trying to do and report to my supervisor that ms.karen was trying to haggle the price.

The supervisor explained the situation to Karen.

My supervisor calls Karen’s phone and asks if she would like to have the estimate resent to her so she can accept. And Karen outright tells her she wants a cheaper price. To which my supervisor tells her the price is non-negotiable and to take it as is. So Karen uses her signature move of “let me speak with your manager, but my supervisor simply informed her that she’d get the same response and just hung up on her.

Karen couldn’t win this one.

Karen eventually did call back and even showed up to the building to “renegotiate” the price but was shot down. But she was able to get a meeting with the manager to file a complaint for “poor customer service & unprofessional behavior”. My supervisor & I were called in and asked for our side of the exchange. We just gave them the chat log and proof that she rejected the estimate initially sent to her. She had no color in her face after those came out and couldn’t even look at him, she was given a blacklist for us and recommended other companies.

Not all prices are negotiable.

