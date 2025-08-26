Coffee Company Is Selling Full-on Buckets Of Beverage, And The Internet Would Like Some, Please

True story; I drink coffee so rarely that when I was recently offered a shot that had a little bit of cold brew inside, the caffeine hit me so hard I nearly had a panic attack and needed to leave.

So when I saw this literal BUCKET of the same, my heart nearly exploded at the site.

It’s all thanks to the TikTok account @cowgirlbarista:

“When I saw I want a large iced americano,” reads the caption, “this is what I mean!”

Their profile description reads “Coffee Buckets in Damascus, OR.”

“White chocolate + Coconut Americano,” reads the description, “make it ICED and the RIGHT way! No water, no nonsense! Just ALLLL the coffee and put it in a bucket, because we don’t play around here!”

I mean, ice is in fact water, but, I get what you mean.

The word spread far and wide.

It came to pass.

Many wanted to know the secret sauce.

The orders came rolling in.

But what do you think?

Would you tackle it?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.