Coffee Company Is Selling Full-on Buckets Of Beverage, And The Internet Would Like Some, Please

by Ben Auxier

Cowgirl Barista making a bucket of iced coffee

True story; I drink coffee so rarely that when I was recently offered a shot that had a little bit of cold brew inside, the caffeine hit me so hard I nearly had a panic attack and needed to leave.

So when I saw this literal BUCKET of the same, my heart nearly exploded at the site.

It’s all thanks to the TikTok account @cowgirlbarista:

Cowgirl Barista making a bucket of iced coffee

“When I saw I want a large iced americano,” reads the caption, “this is what I mean!”

Cowgirl Barista making a bucket of iced coffee

Their profile description reads “Coffee Buckets in Damascus, OR.”

Cowgirl Barista making a bucket of iced coffee

“White chocolate + Coconut Americano,” reads the description, “make it ICED and the RIGHT way! No water, no nonsense! Just ALLLL the coffee and put it in a bucket, because we don’t play around here!”

I mean, ice is in fact water, but, I get what you mean.

White chocolate➕Coconut Americano make it ICED and the RIGHT way! No water, no nonsense! 😉 Just ALLLL the coffee and put it in a bucket, because we don’t play around here! Should we add “Bucket” size to our menu?? #coffee #icedcoffee #washingtonamericano #oregon #oregoncoffee #pnwcoffee #pnw #icedamericano #barista

♬ Bell Bottoms Up – Lainey Wilson

The word spread far and wide.

Screenshot 1 54145e Coffee Company Is Selling Full on Buckets Of Beverage, And The Internet Would Like Some, Please

It came to pass.

Screenshot 2 3e70c8 Coffee Company Is Selling Full on Buckets Of Beverage, And The Internet Would Like Some, Please

Many wanted to know the secret sauce.

Screenshot 3 d493d3 Coffee Company Is Selling Full on Buckets Of Beverage, And The Internet Would Like Some, Please

The orders came rolling in.

Screenshot 4 738231 Coffee Company Is Selling Full on Buckets Of Beverage, And The Internet Would Like Some, Please

But what do you think?

Would you tackle it?

Categories: STORIES
