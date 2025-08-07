College Student Replaced His iPhone With An Android To Escape His Mother’s Constant Surveillance, But When His Parents Found Out, They Accused Him Of Destroying The Family’s Trust

Most college students stress about exams or rent, but this one had to worry about their mom knowing their every move.

After years of being monitored through iPhone’s “Find My” app, he finally switched to an Android… and sparked a family meltdown.

AITA for buying an Android Phone instead of an iPhone, thus probably causing illness symptoms for my mother? After 4 years of having an iPhone SE, and more of having other iPhones, I (age 22) recently bought an Android phone (Samsung A25). This has lots of reasons—mainly storage issues and my mother controlling me over the “Find My” application from Apple.

She uses this to get herself more relaxed. Sometimes she has digestion problems when my phone is apparently stuck in a shopping mall overnight (because the battery died), just to give an example.

I am not able to turn the location off (I don’t know the password to the Apple ID—only my parents do—and they obviously don’t give it to me for this reason).

So I had to buy a new Android phone as I consider myself old enough to live without their supervision. I had a phone call with my father today, and he seemed not happy about what I had done.

I am the first in my family not to have an iPhone. We need to transfer all data, etc., and my mother will probably suffer under psychosomatic effects. I should say that I’m a student, so I don’t have a regular revenue and depend roughly half on my parents when it comes to money. AITA for buying this phone?

He may have gained privacy with a new phone, but it came at the cost of family peace.

Now he’s left wondering: Is independence is worth the emotional backlash?

