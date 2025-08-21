Confused Customer Was Too Focused On The Wrong Person To Help, So He Completely Overlooked The Employee Right In Front Of Him

Mistaken identity happens more often than you’d think in big box stores.

One man thought he’d found the help he needed, but ended up irritated when the “employee” turned out to be just another shopper. But the gag was, a real employee was standing right next to her!

Maybe ask the worker talking to me? I worked at Walmart for almost 5 years, so maybe this customer recognized me? But this was like 6 months after I quit.

She wasn’t wearing anything remotely close to the Walmart uniform, but the person who was standing next to her was.

I was in a black hoodie, ripped jeans, and had a purse on my shoulder with a cart of groceries when an ex-coworker stopped by to say hi to me. Also, this ex-coworker is obviously an employee and in full uniform… like I’m talking a Walmart hat, bright blue polo shirt, and name tag, with an empty box and box cutter in hand.

The customer proceeded to demand help from the wrong person.

Neither of us realized, but there was a man waiting a few feet from my cart for us to stop talking. Once my ex-coworker started leaving, this man came up asking where something was as I was walking away with my cart. When I told him “I don’t work here,” he huffed angrily, said “oh,” and just started glaring. So I just walked off because he just stood there awkwardly staring, saying nothing. 🫠

She only used to work there, but this entitled customer couldn’t be bothered with the details.

It was a strange interaction, to be sure, but it wasn’t the first time a customer made wild assumptions, and it most certainly won’t be the last.

