Couple Spent Almost All Their Time At Lowe’s, So When A Stranger Thought They Worked There, It Led To A Conversation That Left Them Laughing

When you’re at a store more than the staff, it’s only a matter of time before someone assumes you’re on the payroll.

After weeks of nonstop Lowe’s trips, one couple found themselves hilariously “recognized” by a fellow diner at dinner.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I’m just there a lot. My husband and I bought a house a couple years ago and did a lot of much needed cosmetic renovations. During this time, we went to Lowe’s daily, and most times 3–5 times a day. His dad, who was a handyman, was not very good at logistics, and we were still suffering from “long COVID,” so beyond exhausted.

So during a relaxing dinner, they discussed just how spent they were.

One evening, we took my FIL and my mother to a hibachi restaurant to thank them for their help through this hard time. A couple and their kids were seated with us. Husband and I are quite introverted but were polite to this very extroverted couple. My husband has said, “I don’t even want to talk to the people I actually like.” (As his wife for 26 years, I can attest to this statement’s accuracy.)

Then it happened.

Then, the woman looked at my husband and asked, “Don’t you work at Lowe’s?” My whole group erupted in laughter. When we briefly explained, the couple joined in our laughter. The whole situation helped us get over ourselves and socially relax a bit.

They may as well work there at this point!

What did Reddit have to say?

They didn’t work there, but they sure knew their way around.

