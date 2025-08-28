Customer Asked Where The Cookies Were, But When The Employee Told Him, He Said It Was Too Far And Demanded A Closer Option

Some customers are so set on convenience that logic doesn’t seem to matter.

What would you do if a customer asked you for help finding a product, but when you pointed them in the right direction, they demanded a different answer because it was “too far,” even though it was literally the next aisle over?

Would you try to explain again?

Or would you just let them wander off in confusion?

In today’s story, one retail worker encounters this exact situation and still doesn’t know what the guy wanted.

Here’s how it all happened.

“sir, i’m gonna say this in the nicest way possible but…WHAT?” A couple of days ago, I was working my retail job, facing the groceries in the aisle. I was on the ground, doing my thing and minding my own business, when a relatively old gentleman with a cart came up to me and asked, “Do you know where I can find the wafer cookies?” Now, for reference, most of our sweets are located in the frozen aisle. I have informed many customers of this fact, and, more often than not, they managed to find what they were looking for. And what luck for this gentleman! The frozen aisle was right next to the aisle I was currently working in, so I said, “In the frozen aisle, sir.” Now, I expected him to say thank you and go to the frozen aisle to collect his sugary treats. However, he didn’t say thank you. Instead, what he said next left me dumbfounded for one of the very few times in my life.

“That’s too far. Can you please tell me somewhere else?” uh…WHAT? I don’t know what he was expecting me to say. We have certain products in certain aisles, and most of our sweets are in the frozen aisle. Not to mention, I knew what I was talking about since I’ve seen the wafer cookies in the frozen aisle on numerous occasions. And don’t even get me started on his whole “that’s too far” thing. It’s the next aisle over. It only takes a few seconds to walk to the next aisle (granted, probably slightly longer if you’re disabled, which this gentleman was not).

However, I decided to give the gentleman the benefit of the doubt and assume he thought I was talking about the era where we keep the meats and cheeses, which is slightly cooled but not frozen. So, I said, “The next aisle over.” He said, “You’re not getting it,” and walked away. Under my breath, I said, “Well, **** you too,” and just went back to work. I’m still wondering what that was all about.

