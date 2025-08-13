Customer Refused to Show An Employee Their I.D., So They Refused To Let Him Buy Anything That Required One

If you’ve ever worked in customer service before, you’ve had to deal with folks like this before.

I’m talking about ones who are difficult for no reason whatsoever and they refuse to comply with rules and regulations.

Yeah, you know what I’m talking about.

Check out how this worker handled a guy who fits into that category.

I’m 28 you don’t have to ID me. “This happened a couple months ago when people were getting in trouble for not carding people for selling tobacco items. The managers send letters to be signed saying we have to ID everyone no matter how old they look because employees from other stores haven’t been doing it. Most people were cool with it and didn’t give me too much trouble.

But there’s always that one person who causes trouble.

One guy came up and wanted to get some cigs. I go ahead grab them, scan them and ask for his ID. M: Can I see your ID?

Guy: I’m 28 you don’t need my ID.

Come on, dude…

I thought he was giving me the ol’ razzle dazzle and joking around with me. I kinda laughed and asked again and realized he was being serious. M: Ha, could I see your ID though? Guy: No I’m 28 you legally don’t need to see my ID. M: How do I know your 28 if you won’t show me your ID?

Okay!

Guy: Fine I just won’t buy them! M: Okay have a nice day. I love when they act like I care if they don’t buy something, I’m still getting paid, pal. I suppose I should have told him we have to ID but I doubt he would give a care and thought my joke was funnier.”

Why was he so against showing his ID? Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader shared how they do it.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

How hard is it to show someone your I.D.?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.