Customer Tried To Pay For His Purchases With Rolled Coins, So This Woman Made Sure That He Wasn’t Tricking Them

Some customers think they can get away with tricking the store employees, but they often don’t get away with it.

No…I really can’t accept that as payment… I was working for a retail store that sold food items when I was about 20 years old. This was about six years ago. This really old guy comes up and he has about $15 in items. He hands me two rolls of quarters ($20).

Our policy at the time was to take any rolled coins into the back office to weigh them for accuracy. I explain this and the guy is livid. He demands his $5 and will not give up. My manager comes out and explains that it will only take a second.

After a minute or two of him yelling, he finally throws his hands up and agrees. We take his two rolls of quarters back and place them on our money counting machine. This thing was just a tiny little machine that could count bills or weigh rolls of change. It was never wrong in my experience.

We weigh the rolls of quarters and the machine seems… confused. It says error, but we figure there must be a problem with the machine, so we pop open the rolls of quarters to do a manual count. That is when we see it.

The items inside are the same shape as quarters, but are actually plastic fake tokens. They were silver with the word “P*** TOKEN” engraved on them and an address where they can be redeemed. He was gone before we exited the office. I guess he didn’t want his fake tokens back.

