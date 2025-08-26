Customers Ordered The Same “Chicken” Bagel For A Year, And Then They Discovered The Meal Was Actually Vegan

Food can surprise us in the most unexpected ways, even when we’ve eaten it a dozen times before.

One lunch spot regular had been blissfully unaware their “chicken” bagel wasn’t made of chicken at all.

And they weren’t mad — they were just astounded!

Keep reading to find out how it all went down.

I Was Ordering What I Thought Was Chicken from a Vegan Cafe for a Year There’s a café I’ve been popping into occasionally for lunch for the past year. My go-to order? A chicken bagel.

But one day, their ignorance came to an abrupt end.

Recently, I asked if their Caesar Salad has bacon in it. The server said deadpan, “This is a vegan café. Nothing here has meat.” We were both staring at each other for a few seconds. I had no idea this place was vegan.

The realization hits them like a train.

And at that moment, I realised I’d been eating what I thought was chicken. For a year. 😅😂 It was, in fact, a chicken substitute called “chick’n.”

Now they can’t help but laugh every time they order their usual.

What did reddit think?

This cafe is going on this commenter’s list!

Vegan technology is getting better and better by the day!

Here’s a joke only history buffs could love:

This story makes this proud vegan beam.

They might have been fooled for a year, but at least it was in the tastiest way possible.

Now they proudly call themselves an accidental vegan.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.