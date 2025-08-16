Daughter Bans Dad’s Girlfriend From Upcoming Birthday Party, But Her Father Gives Her An Ultimatum

Do parents’ significant others get an automatic in to the family?

AITA for telling my dad I don’t want his girlfriend at my upcoming birthday? I’m 18yrs old, female, and I’ve been struggling with my dad’s girlfriend. My parents divorced when I was eight.

My dad has had two relationships in that time, and his third and current one started about two years ago. I tried to get along with her at first, but the arguments began subtly and, over time they happened more frequently.

One of the earliest issues was about how I eat my breakfast eggs. I like runny yolks and mash them up on my plate with mayo, pepper, and salt before eating them with toast. My dad and sister (20F) have occasionally commented on it, but I’ve always done it that way. His girlfriend, however, called it “disgusting” and said the sound and look of it bothered her. My sister suggested I do it in the kitchen, but honestly, I don’t see why I should change habits just because someone else is annoyed.

Over time, she began commenting on more things. How long I spend in the bathroom, how I speak, that I’m rude, or that I wear too much makeup. Once, I tried to apply makeup in the car and, [I know] my dad doesn’t allow it because he doesn’t want the car getting dirty. But his girlfriend felt the need to explain why I shouldn’t behave that way, as if I need her moral approval. She acts like she has some kind of authority over me, like a parent, which I strongly reject. I don’t like her.

To be honest, I’m not even sure my dad truly likes her. He just seems to go along with things. He lost his mother at a young age and struggles to say no to her, which shows me that it’s more because of his mommy issues. Because of that, I don’t take their relationship seriously.

The main problem is, my dad really wants us to all get along. He gets upset when I avoid her and says it’s important that the people he loves are all part of each other’s lives. He assumes she’s automatically invited to everything he’s invited to, including my upcoming birthday. I told my dad two days ago that, this time, I don’t want her there. I don’t feel comfortable around her, and I don’t want to pretend I do. I also told him how it’s visible that everyone around us feels the tension and that I don’t want that at my own birthday.

I’ve even told him I can’t picture her at future events like my wedding, so that he understands how I really don’t want her around me when I don’t have to. That’s when he said, if she’s not invited, he won’t come either.

It really hurt. I’m his daughter. The fact that he’d choose her over me and say he wouldn’t attend my wedding if she’s not included crushed me. I almost cried but was too angry to show it. My sister agrees it’s unfair to expect me to get along with someone who constantly criticizes me, just to protect my dad’s feelings. I don’t usually change my behavior to make others more comfortable, especially when what I’m doing is harmless.

I struggle with very emotional people and often get called insensitive, especially by my sister, who is hypersensitive. So, conflict over different values isn’t new for me, but this still hurt. So, AITA for not wanting my dad’s girlfriend at my birthday?

