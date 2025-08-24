Daughter Had To Hang Up On Her Mom To Talk To Her Dad For A Moment, And Now Mom Is Irate And Won’t Talk To Her Anymore

Divorce can be hard on everyone involved, but in some cases, the former spouses really can’t move on and passionately hate each other.

AITA for speaking telling my mother I will call her right back to answer a quick call from my father? Backstory: my mother and father are divorced and haven’t talked to each other since 2012 or 2014 I can’t remember anyway.

I was doing my family tree and was talking to my mom about her side then we started talking about my dad’s side. I texted him a question about his side of the family and before I could respond back to him he called me. I told my mom I would call her right back and talked to my dad for literally 2 seconds and called my mom right back.

She hung up in my face and didn’t talk to me for 8 days. Then she texted me and said she felt disrespected and what I did was painful. And that our relationship would never be the same. She also told me to stop talking about him but she always asks if I talk to him or tells me to tell him how well she is doing in life. She has been very cold to me lately and does not talk to me anymore. I am her only child. It hurts me because I can’t tell if I’m in the wrong or if she’s just over reacting. AITA?

The mother in this story has clearly not gotten over her divorce in a healthy way, and now she is taking it out on the daughter. Mom needs to get into therapy or something.

Mom is way out of line here and needs to check her attitude. The daughter did nothing wrong.

