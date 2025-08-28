Driver Tried To Update The Software In His Car, And Somehow It Traveled Back In Time While He Wasn’t Looking
by Ben Auxier
If you weren’t around for the big Y2K scare, here’s a summary of what happened.
Back when computer systems were first being programmed, the date and time systems weren’t really set up to go past 1999 as a year.
As computers took over all of our most important systems, that became a problem. 1999 would soon come and go, and hitting that next number could cause huge errors that could crash, well, just about everything.
So, in a rare instance of human responsibility and cooperation, we got to work patching the bug out, and by the time Jan 1 2000 hit, the damage was extremely minimal.
I suspect that some similar date glitch is at play in the software of this weirdly new truck in the video from TikTok user @tastewithtrav:
“When your car was built in 2019…”
“…but the last checked update was 1970.”
“That don’t add up, sunshine.”
@tastewithtrav
Something just don’t add up here 😂 #tiktokshop #chevyequinox #chevygang #chevy #equinox #car #carproblems #updates #tiktokpartner #fyp #foryoupage #foryoupage #trending
Heh, nice!
It’s a common thing, apparently.
A unix thing, more specifically.
Or else Doc and Marty have been at it again.
As far as I understand, it’s running on a system for which “1970” is the earliest date encoded, so if you’ve NEVER updated before, it defaults to saying that the last update was at the beginning of time, essentially.
Time travel sounds more fun, though.
