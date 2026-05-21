The Cool-Sister Cost: How a Simple Trip to the Piercing Parlor Fractured the Trust Between a Mother and Her College Graduate

It’s a time-honored tradition that a lot of us did…without our parents’ permission.

I’m talking about getting that first piercing or that first tattoo.

Sure, you’d try to hide it for a while and then your mom or dad would see it and you’d get into huge trouble, but it was worth it, right?

You better believe it.

And, if you have siblings, chances are that they were in on the scheme, too.

The young woman who wrote this story sure was and she wants to know if she did anything wrong by taking her 16-year-old sister to get a piercing without their parents’ permission.

Check out what she had to say…and reminisce about when you did something similar!

AITA for going with my sister to get her septum pierced? “I (19F) went with my sister (16F) to get her septum pierced despite our parents not allowing her to in the first place.

Well, laws are laws…

Where we live it’s legal to get your septum pierced at 16 w/o parental consent. To be clear, she paid for the piercing herself, I just went with. Fast forward a couple days and she gets caught because she forgot to flip the piercing up and our mom saw. She got in trouble and I got a billion calls from my mom when I was at work telling me to call her back.

Sometimes, you just gotta let kids do their own thing…

To preface, I live on my own and am in college about 40 mins from my family. My mom tells me she’s disappointed w/ me for going with my sister to get the piercing done and says I should have convinced her not to. I tell her that I told my sister it would be a bad idea, but she was set on doing it anyway. My sister and I are very close and I would never “tell on her” to my parents unless she was in danger. My mom tried to convince me then that my sister had actually lied to me because she was in the process of convincing my dad (my parents are divorced) to let her get the piercing when she turns 17 (in like 3 month).

There’s nothing like being stuck in the middle of a family dispute!

She basically goes on about how my sister is a liar and she has probably lied to me too. I call my sister and she had no idea my mom was talking to my dad about the piercing. Therefore, she didn’t think she‘d be able to get it until she was 18.

How can you keep so many liars straight?

My mom has consistently proven to lie a lot as she cheated on my dad and past partners as she‘s in her third marriage. She has also kept things my sister has done from my dad which is modeling lying behavior. She was also trying to convince my sister to get a gold hoop instead of a horseshoe like she wanted (and got). Then after she found out, she preceded to be nasty to my sister by telling her she doesn’t like that it doesn’t match her other gold nose ring (because it’s temporary) and that it’s crooked.

Like I said before, let ’em do their own thing!

I just feel like controlling what she can do to her body within reason is a weird thing to do as a parent… piercings are removable and I went with her so she wasn’t going anywhere shady it was the same place she had got another piercing. AITA for going with my sister to get her septum pierced w/o our parents’ permission?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual spoke up.

So, what’s the verdict here?

Was this a big deal that she should feel guilty about?

Or is this really just some harmless teenage shenanigans?

Your answer probably depends on how old you are (and if you have children), but I’d say that this was simply a case of kids being kids.

This is what young people do!

They behave recklessly and they don’t think about the consequences.

Maybe her mom needs to chill out…it’s just a piercing!