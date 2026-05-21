“Call Me What You Want”: The Story of Trespassing Neighbors, a Deflected Insult, and a Private Property Showdown

Good neighbors are hard to find these days!

But when it comes to bad neighbors…well, they seem to be everywhere!

And dealing with rude, crude, ignorant neighbors is nothing but a HUGE BUMMER.

Your home is supposed to be a place of peace and relaxation, and when you have a bunch of jerks acting like fools in your eyesight, it can make you want to sell the place and find greener pastures.

A woman wrote today’s story and talked about how she’s had enough of her neighbors who have no regard for courtesy or common decency.

Read on and find out what she’s dealing with.

Got called a Karen for asking neighbors not to use our driveway. “We bought our single family home 6 months ago. After years of dealing with NFHs and other random neighborhood happenings, I thought surely things would calm down. I knew there would be new challenges but I think I’ve just finally reached the Boss Level.

Are there any good neighbors left in the world?

Neighbors across the street have been insufferable this whole time. Bumping music rattling our walls, people constantly coming and going, revving motorcycles, shooting fireworks off that land in our yard/on our house. They have 8-10 people living there with a car for each person so that means more spaces are taken on the street every day. Which is fine, we have 2 cars and don’t need a ton of street parking anyway.

Of course, they do!

But they love to use our driveway multiple times per day when backing in/out/turning around. Most of the time this wouldn’t bother me, but they’ve started pulling halfway up to our garage, getting out of their car, and rummaging around in it for who knows what.

Some people just don’t understand the meaning of the word COURTESY.

I finally had enough of it today and asked them to stop pulling in our driveway for their own personal use. So I got called a Karen for that. This is on top of multiple other issues we’ve had with them that could each have their own post many paragraphs long.

It sucks when such a big life event doesn’t work out.

I’m hardcore mourning our first time home buyers experience. This was supposed to be a happy, fun, exciting time in our lives but it’s just turned into something driving a wedge between us and ruining our mental health. I’m honestly at a loss and we are already thinking of selling but don’t want to lose money on this.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person asked a question.

Another reader has been there.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

Jeez…this is frustrating to read and it doesn’t even have anything to do with me!

It seems to me that a lack of respect and goodwill toward our neighbors has become a really big problem in the past decade or so.

It is because of the media we consume?

Our political environment?

There are all kinds of possibilities, but I think it’s safe to say that we need to get back to some kind of common ground with our fellow human beings.

Let’s give a shot, shall we?

Having rude neighbors like these folks would make anybody want to move away.