Eight Ways Hardworking People Can Immediately Tell Someone Is Lazy

In my opinion, most people fall somewhere between hardworking and lazy, with almost everyone having days (or weeks) where they swing one way or the other.

If you’re hardworking at your core, though, people say you can tell someone is lazy within a few minutes of simple conversation.

Here are 8 ways lazy people apparently give themselves away.

8. They love excuses.

Making excuses allows people to shield themselves from opportunities for personal growth, among other things. This also sabotages all sorts of relationships due to a lack of accountability, missing deadlines, arriving late, etc.

Hardworking people recognize excuses for what they are, which is someone refusing to take responsibility for their shortcomings. People who own up to their mistakes are typically viewed in a more positive light than those who make excuses.

7. They love to complain.

Complaining is a lot easier than taking action, and hardworking people take their anger or frustration and turn it into something productive.

Constant complaining is tiresome and tends to isolate people, as the negativity can feel contagious.

6. They see feedback as criticism.

Everyone is going to get feedback in their life, both positive and negative, but not everyone is equipped to handle it in a productive way. Healthy communication is essential in both professional and personal settings, and lazy people typically have a harder time due to their lack of effort and action.

They make excuses, shift blame, and avoid confrontation in the first place rather than hearing the feedback in the constructive manner it is given.

5. They’ve got no initiative.

Lazy people struggle in leadership roles, because they don’t have the get-up-and-go necessary to head projects or express their needs in a constructive way. They prefer that others give them opportunities to shine, rather than create them for themselves.

Hardworking people feel empowered by accepting leadership roles and love taking action to reach their goals, so it’s easy to spot someone waiting for opportunities to fall into their laps instead.

4. They brag about what they plan to do.

It’s easy to have big plans for your life, but it’s much harder to put a plan into action in order to reach those goals. The more you talk to a lazy person, the easier it becomes to realize that they are all talk and very little action.

While hardworking people feel fulfilled by reaching goals they set for themselves, they see that lazy people want praise and attention for simply making a plan, not enacting it.

3. They live in their comfort zone.

Stepping outside one’s comfort zone requires confidence and a commitment to experiencing discomfort in the pursuit of a goal, neither of which comes naturally to a lazy person.

Lazy people like their routines and sense of control, and would rather avoid unpleasant experiences even if doing so holds them back socially, emotionally, or professionally.

2. They’re big talkers.

Hardworking people say what they mean and mean what they say, and it results in their friends, family, and coworkers being able to count on them in any scenario.

Lazy people are full of empty promises, always talking but never following through – usually coming up with an excuse or 10 to try to make up the difference.

1. They’re not curious.

Hardworking people ask thoughtful questions, actively listen, and go out of their way to learn new things, while lazy people are fine to say “I don’t know,” or “I don’t care” and leave it at that.

Curiosity is a lifelong pursuit, but lazy folks would rather tune into the latest comedy on Netflix than find out the answer to a fleeting question that ran through their mind earlier in the day.

So, there you have it.

I know I’m going to be a little more observant the next time I meet someone new.

