Employee Helps Customer Find What He’s Looking For, But Another Customer Thought That Was Bad Service

Imagine working at a retail store when a customer comes up to you to ask where something is.

Would you point the customer in the right direction, explaining where the product is located, or would you stop what you’re doing and walk the customer over to the product?

In today’s story, an employee simply points the customer in the right direction, but another customer didn’t like that.

Let’s read the whole story.

Maybe mind your own business? I work in a small budget supermarket in the UK (let’s call it Shmaldi) and thankfully most of our customers are totally fine. However, today I encountered a customer that has ticked me right off. I was working our delivery when an old man approached me and asked where x was. I told him it was further along the same aisle, on the right hand side, on the top shelf.

He seemed happy enough, but another customer wasn’t.

He quite happily shuffled off in the right direction. Two minutes later a woman in her 40s approaches and says, verbatim “I think it’s terrible that you didn’t show that man where x was.” Emphasis her own. I was actually taken aback by this comment. I’d say I physically take the customer to the product 50% of the time – it depends on what I’m doing and if I think they’ll understand me. The business model of this place is very few staff, low prices, so we don’t have a lot of time to help customers, as harsh as that might sound.

The woman’s words really bothered this employee.

Although what she said is hardly abusive, it just ticked me off that this random woman decided to do a bit of impromptu moral grandstanding at my expense. It was absolutely none of her business – the old man certainly didn’t seem bothered. I hope her trolley wheels are eternally wonky and that the self service tills register an incorrect weight for every item in the bagging area.

That woman should’ve minded her own business instead of being rude about something that really didn’t involve her.

If the customer that asked for help wasn’t upset, there was no reason for this woman to be upset on his behalf.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would prefer not to be escorted to the item they’re looking for.

The man didn’t ask to be walked over to the product.

Here’s another person who would prefer to just be told where the product is.

A former employee of the same company shares their experience.

This is funny!

That customer was very rude.

But that's nothing new.

