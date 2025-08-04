Employee Was On A Zoom Call When An Earthquake Hit San Diego. – ‘Hold on, it’s a good one.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you live in California, you really never know when a big earthquake is gonna hit.
It seems like it’s just part of living there and most residents are used to it and they don’t let it cramp their style.
In a viral TikTok video, a woman in San Diego named Maresa showed viewers that she was on a Zoom call for work when an earthquake hit her area.
The text overlay on the video reads, “the earthquake that just hit San Diego of a 6.1. I was on a work call.”
The video showed Maresa on a Zoom call and the colleagues talked about work-related things.
And, out of nowhere, an earthquake hit.
Maresa said, “Hold on, it’s a good one.”
A man said, “Holy cow,” and Maresa said, “Oh ****, oh my God.”
One of Maresa’s co-workers said they could feel the shaking.
Maresa returned to her chair and told her co-workers that the earthquake was still happening.
That was wild!
Take a look at the video.
We just had one of the biggest earthquakes that we’ve had in a long time in Southern California. I’m in San Diego. It was over a five almost 6.7 magnitude earthquake.@Simply Radiant Events @Tony Child Elevated Worldwide
Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.
There was a whole lotta shakin’ going on!
