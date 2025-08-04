Employee Was On A Zoom Call When An Earthquake Hit San Diego. – ‘Hold on, it’s a good one.’

If you live in California, you really never know when a big earthquake is gonna hit.

It seems like it’s just part of living there and most residents are used to it and they don’t let it cramp their style.

In a viral TikTok video, a woman in San Diego named Maresa showed viewers that she was on a Zoom call for work when an earthquake hit her area.

The text overlay on the video reads, “the earthquake that just hit San Diego of a 6.1. I was on a work call.”

The video showed Maresa on a Zoom call and the colleagues talked about work-related things.

And, out of nowhere, an earthquake hit.

Maresa said, “Hold on, it’s a good one.”

A man said, “Holy cow,” and Maresa said, “Oh ****, oh my God.”

One of Maresa’s co-workers said they could feel the shaking.

Maresa returned to her chair and told her co-workers that the earthquake was still happening.

That was wild!

Take a look at the video.

@maresasd We just had one of the biggest earthquakes that we’ve had in a long time in Southern California. I’m in San Diego. It was over a five almost 6.7 magnitude earthquake.@Simply Radiant Events @Tony Child Elevated Worldwide ♬ original sound – Maresa Friedman | Strategy SME

Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person was amused.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

There was a whole lotta shakin’ going on!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.