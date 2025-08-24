Event Administrator Asked A Consultant For Vegetarian Options, But Her Response Left Her Wondering Why She Bothered

Being a vegetarian or vegan is not easy. There are fewer options, sometimes they’re more expensive, and arguably the worst part is feeling judged or pressured by friends and family.

But what would you do if you were a vegetarian and someone treated it like it was a character flaw at work? Would you call them out?

This woman, who happens to be a vegetarian, turned to the internet for clarity when faced with this situation.

Let’s read the whole story and see what’s up.

AITA for asking about vegetarian options? I’m in admin at a local entity. We’ve been working with some outside consultants for an upcoming event. I am also a vegetarian. We got the details about the menu – all of the “entree” options have meat, and the only things vegetarians could eat are dinner rolls, and cheese/raw veg from the charcuterie board. I asked the consultant if there are any vegetarian options.

The response was cold, to say the least.

She said no, and she doesn’t think it’s necessary and said we won’t have people like that at the event. I asked if we could have a smaller portion of the pasta dish set aside without the meat for attendees. She said no. I asked if outside food is permitted and she said it’s a liability issue.

Things reached a boiling point.

She then said “maybe if you get me another $10k next year we can do it” in an incredibly sarcastic tone. I’m expected to work this event from 10am-9pm day of. I’m used to providing my own food, but I feel like her reaction was so intense and harsh for no reason.

It’s absurd.

I mean, is it really that hard to leave something out? This is a fundraising event for our group, tickets to get in are $75 with the expectation people contribute more during the event. Cash bar. AITA?

She should have asked her if she’s vegetarianphobic.

