Ex-Wife Doesn’t Think Shared Custody Should Mean Everything Is Shared, But Her Ex-Husband Disagrees

Sharing custody of kids after a divorce can be notoriously difficult. Few people know how to do it gracefully, especially when second marriages come along and introduce stepchildren.

In this story, a woman thinks her blended family should be not-so-blended, but her ex disagrees.

Is she wrong for the way she feels, or is her ex overreacting?

AITA for not making my son drop his stepsister off at camp when he drops his sister off? I (36f) have two kids (17m and 14f) with my ex. He’s remarried and he has a stepdaughter (14f) and his wife’s nephew (15m) is living with them. Custody is 50-50 and my son is the only kid in the household who drives.

So my ex started to require that our son drive his sister and stepsister to camp since he uses their car occasionally. Now this expectation has been set for when he’s with me too, since he has his own car at my house. My son doesn’t want to drop his stepsister off at summer camp and so far hasn’t been when he’s with me.

This is driving my ex mad because my daughter goes to the same camp and he drops her off and they go eat breakfast at a diner close by on those days. My ex said it would be nothing to include his stepdaughter. He told me I should insist on our son doing it because it’s just good manners and it’s important to teach him that all family should be treated equally.

I have refused to make our son drop his stepsister off at camp and my ex has started sending angry texts over it. He told me as a mom I should want our son to be kind and helpful to his family and look at how I’m failing in this regard. He said he shouldn’t get the privilege of a car if he doesn’t want to help his family.

My ex had nothing to do with buying or paying for the car so I don’t feel like that’s his decision.

But AITA for not asking/making my son do this?

