Family Member Cares For Dogs During Divorce, But Now The Previous Owners Want Them Back

Caring for dogs can be tricky during life transitions. Especially when a family is breaking up.

In this story, you’ll see what’s worth fighting for.

Let’s take a look!

WIBTA if we keep my family member’s dogs that I was “fostering”? I (44m) and my wife (38f) have taken in my FM’S dogs as they had to relocate to an apartment after selling their house and couldn’t take them with them as they are both bully breeds. They had to sell because of a divorce not financial reasons. They knew about the divorce and the selling of the house for over a year and made no effort to find a backup plan for their dogs. They came to us at the last minute.

Here are the facts.

We have had these 2 dogs for almost a year and in that time the FM has given us maybe $200 for their food. We also just dropped over $1000 at the vet to get them both up to date on vaccines. We have easily spent $2000 on these dogs. I mention this not because it is hurting us financially (nor is the FM under any great financial strain if they gave us something) but just to give context to our commitment, and their lack of commitment, to these dogs. They have visited them probably 4-5 times(they do live over an hour away) in that time.

More on the dogs living situation.

One of the dogs is very skittish and will hide behind a chair with any loud noise. I don’t believe my FM abused them in ANY way but I do believe the previous owner did. They rescued the dog when they were several years old. That said I do believe that they have a better living situation with us, we got them UTD on their vaccines, and we generally are more loving with them, especially the skittish one. Whenever the dog hides we go and coax it out with pets and a soft voice so the dog knows its not in any trouble, things like that.

Dogs will also be missed by the kids of course!

I should mention there are several kids in both family’s( aged 10-13) who will miss the dogs no matter where the dogs live. we also have an elderly dog that is ours and most likely is in the last year of his life. Recently the FM has mentioned they are looking at houses indicating that they will probably ask for the dogs back at that point. My wife is adamant that we keep the dogs. I am on the fence.

Who’s side are you leaning on?

I don’t want to start any family drama as the FM is on my side but I do believe the dogs would be better off under our care. So WIBTA if I keep the dogs or if I ask for some money to pay at least the vet bill if we let them go back.

Do you think it would be worth creating family drama over this situation?

Let’s see what commenters said and what they would want here.

Some disagree and say you can’t keep them even if you’ve gotten attached and spent money.

Others agree with the wife.

This redditor understands dog.

If only we could ask the doggos what they want. Let’s hope the best for this pup wherever his forever home is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.