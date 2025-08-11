Family Member Helps Sister And Niece By Letting Them Move In, But They Have To Teach The Niece A Lesson After She Uses A Towel That Isn’t Hers

If you were staying at a family member’s house, would you ever consider using a bath towel that had been used by another family member?

The girl in this story didn’t seem to think it was a big deal, but the homeowner was really bothered by this and decided to make it very clear why what she did was a very bad idea.

Let’s see what happeend.

Don’t respect the concept of “my space, my things and your space, your things” and that’s fine. I’ll make you wish you had in the best way possible. Without getting into the story and details, my sister and her family are staying with me a while. Her daughter loves to pretend that “she doesn’t know” or “didn’t notice” or some other BS excuse – there’s a lot that goes with it including some autism and blaming things on autism when they’re not (and this is a lifelong bit of crap for her that my sister and I have talked about so many times). Mind you, they’d been living here something like 7 months at this point.

Who uses what hook in the bathroom is pretty important.

They use the hooks on the back of the backroom bathroom door, I use the two hooks by the shower. What’s important about my two hooks is that I use them in sequence. If I put a clean towel up for a shower and it’s on the top hook, that means I haven’t used it. Once I use it, I put it on the bottom hook and that lets me know that after I use it one more time, it’s time for it to go into the laundry. I do this because I’m dangerously absent-minded and would misplace the whole damn planet if I weren’t already living on it.

The niece decided to grab a towel that wasn’t hers.

Suddenly, she decides that “towels are towels” and that after all this time of seeing the towels rotated out by someone who isn’t her that I suddenly have no personal space for use in the bathroom and grabs the towel off the bottom hook. I kinda smile and nod to myself, knowing that she’s pulling Yet Another Bit of Garbage From Her Litany of Crap. So I knock on their door, go in and comment about that towel being gone. I figured this would be a quick shrug off by her in order to not care.

OP was right.

“Oh, I just grabbed it for a shower.” Uh huh. The shrug-off. “Listen, you guys have four hooks on the back of the bathroom door. That’s my hook by the shower. You aren’t going to run me out of my bathroom. Period, end of story. Stick to your own stuff. Aside from that, I’d already used that towel so you used that towel after I rubbed it ALL. OVER. my body.” She was getting extremely uncomfortable now.

The lesson seemed to hit home.

I continued with “I mean, if you need more space, we can figure something out. But you might want to coordinate that with me before deciding to do something like using something I’ve rubbed ALL OVER my body in order to clean yourself.” By this point, she was as red as could be and was looking a bit like she was having trouble keeping her breakfast down. She hasn’t arbitrarily decided to ignore personal spaces since.

Apparently, the girl hadn’t really thought about what she was doing when she used someone else’s towel.

