Family’s Dog Barks All The Time, So The Next Door Neighbors Start Playing Annoying Music At The Same Time

by Jayne Elliott

Is there anything more annoying than a dog barking?

While I love dogs, it can be especially annoying to hear a dog bark when the dog is not your dog and there is nothing you can do to make the dog stop barking.

The person in this story lives next door to a family with a very yappy dog. At first he tried talking to the neighbors about the situation, but when that didn’t work, he came up with another idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Yappy dog barks for hours at a time 7am-9 pm ish, and I am done!

I have put up with this so damn long.

First I don’t know why people thought it would be a great idea to get dogs that they don’t want to take care of.

First and foremost, animal lover here, all kinds, doesn’t matter, my son and his wife have an awesome dog and I absolutely love her, they do take care of her though.

The neighbor’s dog barks a lot.

Neighbor next door thought it would be a great idea to get a small yappy dog.

Problem is they leave him out all the time, probably cause they don’t want to take care of it, it annoys them, I don’t care.

He barks non stop 30 mins to an hour several times a day/night.

Talked to them about the dog, nice enough neighbors two kids(10-14 roughly), other than the dog not horrible.

But the dog barking is really annoying.

Hey we are having folks over in the back yard, barks for the entire time.

Hey wife and I are working, dogs barking a bit, nada, and so it goes.

DONE!

Time to do something equally annoying.

I am techie(somewhat) wireless speakers throughout the house and backyard.

I like all kinds of music, I started to play who let the dogs out by the Baja Men everywhere anytime that little dog started up, to no avail.

However, now that I have switched up to the playlist all of a sudden, I am getting messages on the phone, please stop playing Eminem while the kiddies are playing basketball in the back.

Of course I am not going beyond noise ordinance levels. Well tonight should be a great chat and if not, well next week is going to be N.W.A. starting with F*** the Police! I’ll let you know

Fighting noise with noise just might work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is in a similar situation and has a different idea about how to deal with it.

Another person suggests recording the barking.

Here’s another similar comment.

Perhaps playing music could calm the dog down.

This person was in a similar situation and became friends with the dog.

Nobody likes listening to a dog bark all day.

