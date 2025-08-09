Fast Food Manager Creates A New Rule Without Thinking Through The Consequences, And It Didn’t Take Long For The Rule To Backfire

People who work at Chick-fil-A are known for being friendly and efficient, but have you ever thought about what it would be like to work the drive thru at night at Chick-fil-A?

In today’s story, one employee shares the potential dangers of working the drive thru at this popular chicken chain and how it seems the manager didn’t take these dangers seriously until it was too late.

Read on to find out what happened.

Manger told me to no longer h have my register swapped when its “full.” Ok bet! So I work back at my old chick fil la part time again. I work face to face in the drive thru. You can normally see us wearing a green vest with 2 money pouches. Normally when we are busy and get a lot of cash orders we are suppose to swap out our pouches since it’s dangerous to have alot of money on you especially at nighttime

We can only hold so much cash

The manager set a new rule.

As of monday are GM told us not to call over the radio for a cash drop since it was a waste of time and we needed to be pushing drive thru. Que malicious compliance. It was super busy last night and I had a bunch of 100 bills. My pouch was so full I started having to fold the bills for space.

Then the worst case scenario happened.

Here is the fun part. Someone pulls up in a black dodge charger gets out of the car and proceeds to rob me. I had at least 700+ dollars on me. Our owner was MAD that I had cost him 700+ dollars and asked me why I didn’t have my cash dropped.

He ratted out the manager.

I told him our GM told us we were not doing that anymore. Then as of today we now MUST have our cash dropped if our pouch is over 300+ dollars. Not only that our GM got chewed out and all day she was asking me specfically what my drawer count was. Funny how now she pays attention after losing money……..

I’d think I’d be more shaken up after getting robbed than he seems to be, but at least the manager seemed to learn the tough lesson.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, what about the robbery?

This person has an interesting thought about the robbery.

A former Chick-fil-A employee shares their perspective.

This person found the story scary.

A director for Chick-fil-A points out multiple problems with the way the manager is running things.

How did this manager become a manager?

I hope this kid is ok.

