Five Things Happy Couples Do During The Work Week That Others Neglect

With everything that most people have going on these days, it can be hard to make time to pour into our relationships as well.

According to psychologist Mark Travers, though, it might not take as much time as you think to keep building emotional intimacy through the week as well as on the weekends, when we have more time.

Here are the five things he says happy couples do – even on busy school/work nights.

5. They check in with each other

Happy couples check in during the day, and not about what’s for dinner or who is running Jimmy to soccer practice after work.

Travers says that funny memes, a story about your day, or just a quick emoji can strengthen emotional intimacy by letting the other person know they’re on your mind.

It only takes a few minutes and is bound to boost the other person’s mood.

4. They make “us” time a priority

It’s easy to eat at different times, to take on separate chores or kid duties, and to find yourselves in the same house but apart for most of your evening.

Travers suggests eating together, playing a quick game, or watching a show together – even a quick one – instead of giving into the temptation to scroll from opposite ends of the couch.

It doesn’t have to be a long time and it doesn’t have to be anything special – “five minutes of undivided attention can go a long way.”

3. Connect first before the morning rush

A mindless morning routine that starts with alarms and coffee, everyone rushing to get out the door, but if you can carve out 5-10 minutes as a couple before that happens, you’ll be happier.

Make the bed together, have a cuddle, drink your coffee at the same counter – “The best couples remind each other: ‘regardless of how cruddy the day ahead might be, we’ve still got each other.'”

2. End the day with connection

You can help yourselves stay on the same page emotionally if you don’t just roll over and start snoring as soon as you hit the sheets.

Travers calls these “nightly audits” and suggests you check in to make sure there are no festering grievances or small slights that need to be corrected before they grow into something larger.

“They’re the best way to tend to your connection, without exhausting yourselves in the process.”

1. They reset before coming back together

There’s always a bit of an adjustment when walking in the door after work, and if you’re not careful, the stress from the day can follow you into your evening.

Travers suggests you “take a few minutes to unwind alone,” whether that’s a walk, a workout, a television show, etc.

“This ‘me time’ helps clear the mental clutter so you can show up more present and patient for your partner.”

These are small things that don’t take a ton of time or energy out of your day.

And we all know that heading off problems at the pass is always the way to go.

