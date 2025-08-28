Gas Station Worker Watched In Disbelief As Coworkers Ignored Fire Extinguishers And Emergency Shutoffs During Actual Emergencies

It’s surprising how often people fail to notice emergency equipment when it’s right in front of them.

What would you do if a fire broke out or a gas spill happened at your workplace?

Would you spring into action and use the emergency tools provided?

Or would panic make you completely miss them, even when they’re within arm’s reach?

In the following story, a gas station supervisor recalls two moments when coworkers ignored the obvious and chose the hardest way to respond to a crisis.

Here’s what happened.

Fire extinguisher It always amazes me how many people are completely unaware of the environment they are in. Years ago, I worked at a gas station as a supervisor. I was sitting in the office doing some paperwork when the on-duty cashier came and knocked on the door in a slightly panicked voice, asking where the fire extinguisher was. There was a car outside that was on fire.

Then, he encountered another similar situation.

Amazingly enough, there was one on the wall right beside the office door that they had to come face to face with before turning to the right to knock on the door. Another time, years later, at a different gas station, I asked someone to shut off the gas pumps because of a large gas spill. Right in front of them was a Large Red emergency shut-off button, but instead they used the gas console to shut off each pump individually. It could be panic in the face of an emergency, but both individuals answered, “Oh, I didn’t see it,” when I asked them about it afterward.

