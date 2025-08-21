Grandparents Kept Baby-Talking Their Grandson Despite Repeated Requests To Stop, So His Parents Finally Put Their Foot Down

When a couple asked their in-laws to stop using baby talk with their 3-year-old son—especially after he began struggling with speech—they expected at least a little respect.

Instead, they got rolled eyes, passive-aggressive mockery, and a dramatic parking lot showdown.

Now, with family dinners off the table and bridges potentially burned, they’re wondering if they crossed a line…or just finally drew one.

AITA for asking in-laws to stop baby talking to my son? My husband and I have a three year old. After he turned one we started asking everyone to start enunciating their words correctly when talking to our son. We hadn’t had a problem with anyone except my husbands moms side of the family (MIL and 2 sisters). Sometimes when we would say something to them they would just say “okay” correct themselves a couple times then go right back to not enunciating. Other times they would just pretend they didn’t hear us, say “whatever”, or one time MIL rolled her eyes at my husband when he told her to stop. The couple times I’ve said something I’ve gotten a blank stare and they walk away.

Okay, rude.

It not just one or two words wrong it’s almost every other sentence they say wrong. For example our son with say “ne ne” for candy and they’ll repeat that instead of saying candy and so on for all the mispronounced words and sentences he says. Other than my husband and I they were the ones that saw him the most. There was time it was almost everyday they would see him (they live 30 seconds away from us) so we really wanted them to talk normally with him to help with his speech. We stopped for a while asking them to stop because we were getting tired of repeating ourselves to them until a few months ago we started asking again because his speech wasn’t getting better.

How annoying.

Our son ended up having to start speech therapy about a month ago for his enunciation because most people can’t understand what he’s saying unless my husband or I translate for him. A couple days ago we found out through a friend that the in-laws have a running joke and has been making fun of us and our three year old when we are not around. They have been lying to others and saying they’ve only baby talked once to him and they say baby talk is not mispronouncing words and sentences. After we found this out my husband sent his mom a not so nice text saying we knew about what they’ve been saying and that they can do dinners without us (we were supposed to go over that night for dinner).

That’ll show her.

After that text was sent my husbands step dad was waiting at our house when my husband pulled in and started yelling in my husbands face that they “do everything for us and to find someone else for a ride next time” (My husbands a farmer and sometimes needs rides to his truck or tractor so his siblings will give him a ride otherwise we don’t like to ask for favors from them because they have said some offhanded comments before). My husband got in his face as well and said he won’t ask again but what does rides have to do with respecting what we want for our kids?

Oh brother.

Along with some swearing from both of them. After that, FIL didn’t say anything and just walked back to his truck and left. Our kids are the 1st and only grandkids. So…are we the AHs?

With their son’s speech therapy underway and the in-laws clearly more invested in jokes than boundaries, this couple is doing what’s best for their kid—even if it means skipping a few dinners and burning some bridges.

Reddit mostly agreed: if someone can’t respect your parenting decisions after multiple conversations, it’s not on you to keep making nice.

This person offers a suggestion.

This person says they should probably just cut contact.

And thos person says it’s the lack of respect that sealed the deal.

They mocked his speech…and now they’re speechless.

